Global Solar Control Window Films Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 2, 2019

Solar

GlobalSolar Control Window Films Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Solar Control Window Films is a highly engineered, optically clear, polyester film composite. It undergoes various treatments to provide safety, security, solar control and decorative enhancements for building and transportation glazing.
The concentration rate of this industry is very high. The market share of Top 3 is 67.53%, Top 5 is 80.04%. Eastman through large-scale mergers and acquisitions continue to expand market share, the future trend will continue. Perfect product categories and product hierarchies will drive market-based companies to profit in this area
Due to the lack of necessary technical support, the Asia-Pacific region, although the industry’s output is not high, but due to the downstream market-driven, especially the construction and automotive market driven by the future growth of these areas

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Eastman
  • Saint-Gobain SA
  • 3M
  • Lintec Corporation
  • Hanita Coatings
  • Johnson Window Films
  • Erickson/ASWF
  • Sekisui
  • Atlantic Solar Films
  • Solar Insulation
  • Global PET Films
  • Inc.

    Solar Control Window Films Market by Types

  • Clear (Non-Reflective)
  • Dyed (Non-Reflective)
  • Vacuum Coated (Reflective)

    Solar Control Window Films Market by Applications

  • Commercial Buildings
  • Residential Buildings
  • Automobile
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
