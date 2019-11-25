Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global "Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Pearlescent pigments are pigments with particular layered structures which make the light reflect at different levels. Under the right circumstances, the reflected waves can interfere with each other, causing amplification or cancellation. Depending on the structure of the layers in each case, this creates the brilliant interference color which gives the pigments their unique character.Solar gold pearlescent pigments are one of the gold series pearlescent pigments. At present, the global headed by Germany Merck, the quality of its products is the best. The vast majority of global companies are based on Mercks products as the goal for generic production. But due to the difference of the technology and equipment, these companies products with Merck still have a certain gap. In this report, due to the industry does not have a uniform standard of solar gold, so that we count each companys products are targeted to the Merck product of IriodinÂ® 305 and IriodinÂ® 325.Solar gold pearlescent pigment is one of the gold series pearlescent pigments. They can be divided into industrial grade, cosmetics grade and weathering resistance grade three types, and the industry grade products are occupying the biggest market share for 58.81% in 2015. Solar gold pearlescent pigments can be used for coatings industry, automotive industry, plastic industry, leather industry, printing ink industry, ceramic industry, cosmetics industry and other fields. In 2014 the coatings industry and cosmetics industry are the main applications, the market share of them are 22.45% and 22.51%. With the development of the economy, the consumption of solar gold pearlescent pigments will increase in the future.

Merckâs IriodinÂ® 305 and IriodinÂ® 325 are the benchmarking for this industry. At present, there are lots of companies are manufacturing solar gold pearlescent pigments in the word. But they are main concentrate in China, Korea, USA & Canada. In China and Korea, the manufactures are trying to imitate the IriodinÂ® 305 and IriodinÂ® 325. But both of them have not manufactured the products which can compare the IriodinÂ® 305 and IriodinÂ® 325 not only for color but products quality stable as technology and equipment. For Merck they are chose the high quality raw materials and with completely automatic manufacture process, to produce high quality products. Although their products are higher than their competitors, their products are sells well in market. But this manufacturersâ products quality have close to the Merckâs IriodinÂ® 305 and IriodinÂ® 325, with the technology development these companiesâ products will catch Merckâs quality one day in the future.

