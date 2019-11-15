Global Solar Pumps Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

Global “Solar Pumps Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Solar Pumps market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Solar Pumps Market Are:

Bright Solar

Lorentz

Shakti Pumps

SunEdison

Tata Power Solar

Conergy

CRI Group

USL

Dankoff Solar

Flowserve

About Solar Pumps Market:

A solar pump runs on electricity generated by a solar PV array. The overall pump set is attached to the water source; the solar panel converts the solar energy into electricity, thereby operating the motor to pump water. These pumps eliminate the use of conventional fuel sources such as diesel.

During 2017, APAC dominated the global solar pumps market with a market share of nearly 40% in terms of revenue. The demand for solar pumps is mainly driven by the initiatives taken up by countries like India and China to promote sustainable development. These countries have taken measures to increase their solar photovoltaic installations. The rising number of photovoltaic installations in China is expected to propel this marketâs growth in APAC.

The global Solar Pumps market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Solar Pumps:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Solar Pumps in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Solar Pumps Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Submersible Pumps

Surface Pumps

Direct Current (DC) Pumps

Alternate Current (AC) Pumps

Solar Pumps Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Agricultural

Other

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Solar Pumps?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Solar Pumps Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Solar Pumps What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Solar Pumps What being the manufacturing process of Solar Pumps?

What will the Solar Pumps market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Solar Pumps industry?

