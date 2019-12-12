Global Solid of Sodium Methylate Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

Solid of Sodium Methylate Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Solid of Sodium Methylate Market Research Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13806727

Solid of Sodium Methylate is a chemical compound with the formula CH3ONa. It is a white powdered solid that does not have an odor. The substance is flammable, but is not explosive; it can decompose when exposed to high heat. It is very hygroscopic and decomposes quickly. It is only stable under exclusion of air and moisture.

Solid of Sodium Methylate is used in a wide variety of applications as a reactive and has roles in agrochemicals production, pharmaceuticals manufacturing and organic synthesis. Whatâs more, Solid of Sodium Methylate is used as an initiator of anionic addition polymerization with ethylene oxide, forming a polyether with high molecular weight. It is widely used as catalyst in the production of biodiesel. First, solid of sodium methylate is a kind of strong base, can be used in agrochemicals industry, pharmaceuticals industry, biofuels industry and other fields. Especially can be used in biofuels industry, biofuels can be used to replace part oil in the world. So solid of sodium methylate is a kind of huge market potential chemical product.

Second, sodium metal or caustic soda and methanol as its main raw materials for the produce of solid of sodium methylate. With the development of the downstream industries, solid of sodium methylate production keeps increase recent years, some sodium metal and caustic soda manufacturers entered the solid of sodium methylate industry

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DuPont

BASF

Evonik

SMOTEC Plus

Desatec

Anhui Jinbang Pharmaceutical Chemica

Zibo Xusheng Chemical

Zibo Huixin Chemical

Lantai Industry

Jingying Fine Chemical

Mintai Fine Chemical

Jinfengyuan Chemical

Dezhou Longteng Chemical

Zibo Zhangdian Fengshui Social Welfare Chemical Solid of Sodium Methylate Market by Types

Sodium Metal Process(Sodium Metalï¼Methanol As Raw Materials)

Caustic-Based Process(Caustic Sodaï¼Methanol As Raw Materials) Solid of Sodium Methylate Market by Applications

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biodiesel Industry

Edible Catalyst and Analytical Reagent Industry