Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 18, 2019

Solketal (CAS 100-79-8)

global “Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market” report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the Market which provide the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

  • Solketal is a protected form of glycerol with an isopropylidene acetal group joining two neighboring hydroxyl groups. Solketal contains a chiral center on the center carbon of the glycerol backbone, and so can be purchased as either the racemate or as one of the two enantiomers. Solketal has been used extensively in the synthesis of mono-, di- and triglycerides by ester bond formation. The free hydroxyl groups of solketal can be esterified with a carboxylic acid to form the protected monoglyceride, where the isopropylene group can then be removed using an acid catalyst in aqueous or alcoholic medium. The unprotected diol can then be esterified further to form either the di- or triglyceride.
  • The report forecast global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) company.4

    Key Companies

  • Solvay
  • Loba Feinchemie AG
  • CM Fine Chemical
  • Chemos GmbH
  • Wuhan Hezhong Shenghua
  • Yuancheng Gongyuan Technology
  • Suzhou ChonTech BioPharma
  • Beyond Industries
  • Hangzhou ICH Biofarm

    Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Purityâ¥98%
  • 96%â¤Purityâ¤98%
  • Purityâ¤ 96%

    Market by Application

  • Solvent
  • Pharmaceutical Intermediates
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market trends
    • Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market during the forecast period (2020-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    • The product range of the Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

