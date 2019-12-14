Global Sound Level Meters Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global “Sound Level Meters Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Sound Level Meters market size.

About Sound Level Meters:

Sound level meter or sound meter is an instrument that measures sound pressure level, commonly used in noise pollution studies for the quantification of different kinds of noise, especially for industrial, environmental and aircraft noise.

Top Key Players of Sound Level Meters Market:

BrÃ¼el & KjÃ¦r

Cirrus

3M

Norsonic

RION

SVANTEK

Casella

NTi

Larson Davis

ONO SOKKI

Pulsar

Testo

HIOKI

TES

ACO

Aihua

Hongsheng

Smart Sensor

BSWA

UNI-T

Landtek

Major Types covered in the Sound Level Meters Market report are:

Ordinary Sound Level Meter

Precision Sound Level Meter Major Applications covered in the Sound Level Meters Market report are:

Factories and Enterprises

Environmental and Protection

Transportation Industry

Scientific Research Field

Others Scope of Sound Level Meters Market:

First, as for the global sound level meters industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top four manufacturers, BrÃ¼el & KjÃ¦r, Cirrus, 3M and Norsonic, which closes to 55 per cent totally. The Denmark giant BrÃ¼el & KjÃ¦r, which has 22.03% market share in 2015, is the leader in the sound level meters industry. The manufacturers following BrÃ¼el & KjÃ¦r are 3M and Cirrus, which respectively has 14.08% and 9.88% market share globally. The Aihua is the leader of China sound level meters industry. It sold a total of 2.34 million dollar sound level meters products in the year of 2015.

Second, the downstream industries of sound level meters products are factories and enterprises, environmental protection, transportation industry and scientific research field. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the growth of construction expense, the consumption increase of sound level meters will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the sound level meters products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Finally, although sales of sound level meters products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommend the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the sound level meters field hastily.

The worldwide market for Sound Level Meters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sound Level Meters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.