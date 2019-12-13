Global Soy Sauce Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Summary

Soy sauce (also called soya sauce in British English) is a Chinese condiment made from a fermented paste of soybeans, roasted grain, brine, and Aspergillus oryzae or Aspergillus sojae molds. Soy sauce in its current form was created about 2,200 years ago during the Western Han dynasty of ancient China and spread throughout East and Southeast Asia where it is used in cooking and as a condiment.

Bluegrass Soy Sauce (Bourbon Barrel)

Kikkoman

Okonomi

Maggi

Aloha Shoyu

ABC Sauces

Yamasa

Lee Kum Kee

Shoda Shoyu

Haitian

Jiajia

Shinho

Meiweixian

Soy Sauce Market Segmentation Market by Application

Household

Catering Service Industry

Food Processing

Market by Type

Brewed

Blended By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]