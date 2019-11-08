 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Spandrel Glass Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

By Joann Wilson on November 8, 2019

Spandrel Glass

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Spandrel Glass Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Spandrel Glass Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

This report studies the Spandrel Glass market, Spandrel glass is used to prevent materials or construction elements from being viewed from the exterior of a building. The primary function of spandrel glass is to cover non-visible areas including the areas between floors, hung ceiling areas, knee-wall areas below vision lights, and sometimes even columns or partitions.Spandrel glass is designed to mask vision through the structural areas of a building such as between floors and columns. Spandrel glass is widely used in curtain wall projects, where it provides non-transparence with high safety and resistance to corrosion. Spandrel glass must be heat treated to avoid thermal stress breakage. Solar Seal Spandrel Glass is lead-free and contains no organic solvents and can be handled at any stage without fear of personal or environmental harm.The classification of Spandrel Glass includes Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass, Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass and Others, and the proportion of Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass in 2016 is about 46.76%.
Spandrel Glass is widely used in Residential, Commercial and Public Building. The most proportion of Spandrel Glass is Commercial Building and in 2016 with 61.19% market share. The trend of Industrial emissions is stable.
Asia is the largest consumption place, Following Asia, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25.61%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Asahi Glass Co.
  • NSG Group
  • Guardian Glass
  • LLC
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Taiwan Glass
  • Viracon
  • Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions
  • Vitrum Glass Group
  • Toro Aluminum Group of Companies
  • J.E. Berkowitz
  • Padiham Glass Ltd
  • Northwestern Industries

    Spandrel Glass Market by Types

  • Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass
  • Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass
  • Others

    Spandrel Glass Market by Applications

  • Commercial Building
  • Residential Building
  • Public Building

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Table of Content of Global Spandrel Glass Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Spandrel Glass Segment by Type

    2.3 Spandrel Glass Consumption by Type

    2.4 Spandrel Glass Segment by Application

    2.5 Spandrel Glass Consumption by Application

    3 Global Spandrel Glass by Players

    3.1 Global Spandrel Glass Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Spandrel Glass Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Spandrel Glass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 161

