Global Spandrel Glass Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Spandrel Glass

Global “Spandrel Glass Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Spandrel Glass Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Spandrel Glass:

This report studies the Spandrel Glass market, Spandrel glass is used to prevent materials or construction elements from being viewed from the exterior of a building. The primary function of spandrel glass is to cover non-visible areas including the areas between floors, hung ceiling areas, knee-wall areas below vision lights, and sometimes even columns or partitions.Spandrel glass is designed to mask vision through the structural areas of a building such as between floors and columns. Spandrel glass is widely used in curtain wall projects, where it provides non-transparence with high safety and resistance to corrosion. Spandrel glass must be heat treated to avoid thermal stress breakage. Solar Seal Spandrel Glass is lead-free and contains no organic solvents and can be handled at any stage without fear of personal or environmental harm.

Spandrel Glass Market Manufactures: 

  • Asahi Glass Co.
  • NSG Group
  • Guardian Glass
  • LLC
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Taiwan Glass
  • Viracon
  • Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions
  • Vitrum Glass Group
  • Toro Aluminum Group of Companies
  • J.E. Berkowitz
  • Padiham Glass Ltd
  • Northwestern Industries

    Major Classification:

  • Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass
  • Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass
  • Others

    Major Applications:

  • Commercial Building
  • Residential Building
  • Public Building

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of Spandrel Glass includes Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass, Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass and Others, and the proportion of Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass in 2016 is about 46.76%.
  • Spandrel Glass is widely used in Residential, Commercial and Public Building. The most proportion of Spandrel Glass is Commercial Building and in 2016 with 61.19% market share. The trend of Industrial emissions is stable.
  • Asia is the largest consumption place, Following Asia, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25.61%.
  • The worldwide market for Spandrel Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 2460 million US$ in 2024, from 1970 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Spandrel Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Spandrel Glass product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Spandrel Glass, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Spandrel Glass in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Spandrel Glass competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Spandrel Glass breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Spandrel Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Spandrel Glass sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 118

    TOC of Global Spandrel Glass Market

    1 Spandrel Glass Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Spandrel Glass by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Spandrel Glass Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Spandrel Glass Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Spandrel Glass Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Spandrel Glass Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Spandrel Glass Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Spandrel Glass Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Spandrel Glass Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Spandrel Glass Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

