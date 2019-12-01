Global Spandrel Glass Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

Global “Spandrel Glass Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Spandrel Glass Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Spandrel Glass:

This report studies the Spandrel Glass market, Spandrel glass is used to prevent materials or construction elements from being viewed from the exterior of a building. The primary function of spandrel glass is to cover non-visible areas including the areas between floors, hung ceiling areas, knee-wall areas below vision lights, and sometimes even columns or partitions.Spandrel glass is designed to mask vision through the structural areas of a building such as between floors and columns. Spandrel glass is widely used in curtain wall projects, where it provides non-transparence with high safety and resistance to corrosion. Spandrel glass must be heat treated to avoid thermal stress breakage. Solar Seal Spandrel Glass is lead-free and contains no organic solvents and can be handled at any stage without fear of personal or environmental harm.

Spandrel Glass Market Manufactures:

Asahi Glass Co.

NSG Group

Guardian Glass

LLC

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass

Viracon

Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Vitrum Glass Group

Toro Aluminum Group of Companies

J.E. Berkowitz

Padiham Glass Ltd

Northwestern Industries Major Classification:

Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass

Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass

Others Major Applications:

Commercial Building

Residential Building

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The classification of Spandrel Glass includes Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass, Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass and Others, and the proportion of Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass in 2016 is about 46.76%.

Spandrel Glass is widely used in Residential, Commercial and Public Building. The most proportion of Spandrel Glass is Commercial Building and in 2016 with 61.19% market share. The trend of Industrial emissions is stable.

Asia is the largest consumption place, Following Asia, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25.61%.

The worldwide market for Spandrel Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 2460 million US$ in 2024, from 1970 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.