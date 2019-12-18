Global Spandrel Glass Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

This report studies the Spandrel Glass market, Spandrel glass is used to prevent materials or construction elements from being viewed from the exterior of a building. The primary function of spandrel glass is to cover non-visible areas including the areas between floors, hung ceiling areas, knee-wall areas below vision lights, and sometimes even columns or partitions.Spandrel glass is designed to mask vision through the structural areas of a building such as between floors and columns. Spandrel glass is widely used in curtain wall projects, where it provides non-transparence with high safety and resistance to corrosion. Spandrel glass must be heat treated to avoid thermal stress breakage. Solar Seal Spandrel Glass is lead-free and contains no organic solvents and can be handled at any stage without fear of personal or environmental harm.The classification of Spandrel Glass includes Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass, Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass and Others, and the proportion of Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass in 2016 is about 46.76%.

Spandrel Glass is widely used in Residential, Commercial and Public Building. The most proportion of Spandrel Glass is Commercial Building and in 2016 with 61.19% market share. The trend of Industrial emissions is stable.

Asia is the largest consumption place, Following Asia, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25.61%.

Asahi Glass Co.

NSG Group

Guardian Glass

LLC

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass

Viracon

Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Vitrum Glass Group

Toro Aluminum Group of Companies

J.E. Berkowitz

Padiham Glass Ltd

Northwestern Industries Spandrel Glass Market by Types

Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass

Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass

Others Spandrel Glass Market by Applications

Commercial Building

Residential Building