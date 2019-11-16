Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

Global “Specialty Drug Distribution Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Specialty Drug Distribution market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Specialty Drug Distribution industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Specialty Drug Distribution Market:

Amerisource

Mckesson

Cardinal Health

PHOENIX

Medipal Holdings

Alliance Healthcare

Celesio

Sinopharm

Accredo

Shanghai Pharma

Anda

Jointown

Max Pharma

Specialty Drug Distribution is a link of pharmaceutical logistics; it distributes Specialty Drug to consumers relying on certain logistics equipment, technology and logistics management information system. Specialty drugs play an increasingly important role in the treatment of chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), etc.The global average gross margin of specialty drug distribution is in the decreasing trend, from 7.85% in 2011 to5.97% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The type of specialty drugs includes oncology, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia and others. The proportion of oncology drugs in 2015 is about 45.8%, and the proportion of rheumatoid arthritis drug in 2015 is about 15.4%. Specialty drugs are widely sold by retail, home health, clinics, and pharmacies. The most proportion of specialty drugs are sold by clinics and the market share in 2015 is about 37.6%.North America region is the largest supplier of specialty drug distribution, with a sales revenue market share nearly 45.6% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of specialty drug distribution, enjoying sales revenue market share about 31.7% in 2015.Market competition is intense between the giant, Amerisource, Mckesson, Cardinal Health, etc. are the leaders of the industry in North America, PHOENIX, Alliance Healthcare, Celesio, etc. are the leaders of the industry in Europe and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. In 2018, the global Specialty Drug Distribution market size was 640 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1580 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Retail

Home Health

Clinics

Pharmacies Specialty Drug Distribution Market by Types:

Oncology

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis