Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by 2024: Global Industry Report with Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

Specialty

Global “Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Specialty Oilfield Chemicals:

Specialty oilfield chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of specialty oilfield chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc.

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Key Players:

  • Ineos
  • Asahi Chemical Corp
  • China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
  • ASCEND
  • Secco
  • Sinopec Group
  • Formosa Plastics
  • DSM
  • Tae Kwang Industrial
  • CPDC
  • Cytec Industries
  • Mitsubishi Rayon
  • LUKOIL
  • Repsol YPF

    Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Specialty Oilfield Chemicals has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Types:

  • Drilling Fluids
  • Cementing
  • Conpletion & Stimulation
  • Production & Delivery

    Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Applications:

  • Drilling Fluids
  • Cementing
  • Completion & Stimulation
  • Production & EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals)
  • Delivery

    Scope of the Report:

  • Currently, specialty oilfield chemicals market has a certain potential in Europe, Middle East. These areas demand are relatively stable. In China, specialty oilfield chemicals industry maintained a rapid growth. Rapid growth in unconventional oil and gas activity in North America has resulted in increases in the volume of chemicals used and, based on the projected growth in this area; the volumes consumed in the future will represent a significant portion of the market. Growth in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, the industry maintained a relatively fast growth rate. Africa has seen significant growth across the continent and growth is forecast to continue over the next five years. There are questions about political instability in some countries, such as Libya and Sudan. However, we hold confidence in Africa. The global oil field chemical industry is dominated by large corporations, and these corporations are becoming larger through acquisitions, allowing themselves to offer a wider range of oil field services such as exploration, drilling, design, and engineering. E.g.: Halliburton recently announced plans to acquire Baker Hughes in 2015. Solvay, Nalco Champion, Innospec, Calumet and Lubrizol have acquired a number of companies.
  • The worldwide market for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 36100 million US$ in 2024, from 29200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Specialty Oilfield Chemicals industry.

    Number of Pages: 119

    1 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

