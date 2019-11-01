Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by 2024: Global Industry Report with Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges

About Specialty Oilfield Chemicals:

Specialty oilfield chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of specialty oilfield chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc.

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Key Players:

Ineos

Asahi Chemical Corp

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

ASCEND

Secco

Sinopec Group

Formosa Plastics

DSM

Tae Kwang Industrial

CPDC

Cytec Industries

Mitsubishi Rayon

LUKOIL

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Types:

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Applications:

Delivery Scope of the Report:

Currently, specialty oilfield chemicals market has a certain potential in Europe, Middle East. These areas demand are relatively stable. In China, specialty oilfield chemicals industry maintained a rapid growth. Rapid growth in unconventional oil and gas activity in North America has resulted in increases in the volume of chemicals used and, based on the projected growth in this area; the volumes consumed in the future will represent a significant portion of the market. Growth in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, the industry maintained a relatively fast growth rate. Africa has seen significant growth across the continent and growth is forecast to continue over the next five years. There are questions about political instability in some countries, such as Libya and Sudan. However, we hold confidence in Africa. The global oil field chemical industry is dominated by large corporations, and these corporations are becoming larger through acquisitions, allowing themselves to offer a wider range of oil field services such as exploration, drilling, design, and engineering. E.g.: Halliburton recently announced plans to acquire Baker Hughes in 2015. Solvay, Nalco Champion, Innospec, Calumet and Lubrizol have acquired a number of companies.

The worldwide market for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 36100 million US$ in 2024, from 29200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.