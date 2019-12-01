Global Specialty Surfactants Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

Global “Specialty Surfactants Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Specialty Surfactants Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Specialty Surfactants:

Specialty Surfactant is surface active agent that changes a liquidâs surface tension. Surfactants are the basic cleaning agent in consumer and industrial cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, walls, as well as shampoos, lotions, toothpastes and cosmetics. Other applications include fabric softeners, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products, and industrial applications such as latex systems, plastics and composites.

Anionic surfactant

Cationic surfactant

Amphoteric surfactant

Nonionic surfactant Major Applications:

Detergent

Textile

Cosmetics

Mining

Paint & Coating

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Europe has the largest surfactant consumption in 2016 with 25.11% consumption market share; Followed by North America and China, which occupied 22.03% and 18.93% consumption market share.

There are more applications in detergents for surfactants. Detergents occupied nearly 49.31% market share in 2016 and textile occupied about 16.75%. Cosmetics, mining and paint & coating each take 5% to 9%. The rest applications totally take less than 12% market share.

The worldwide market for Specialty Surfactants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 33400 million US$ in 2024, from 30100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.