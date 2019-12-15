Global Spectrometer Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Summary

A gas spring is a type of spring that, unlike a typical metal spring, uses a compressed gas, contained in a cylinder and compressed by a piston, to exert a force. A gas spring in compression is similar to a coil spring but normally much flatter. Compression gas springs have the rod out and the load from the application forces the rod in. Typically mounted so they are rod down in the position in which they spend the most time. This allows the oil contained within gas spring to lubricate the rod seals. By varying the design of the piston, seals and bearings and by modifying the quantity and viscosity or the lubricating oil can provide gas springs with different operating characteristics.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Stabilus

Suspa

Lant

Bansbach

WDF

HAHN

Barnes

Zhongde

Dictator

Changzhou

Shanghai Zhenfei

Aritech

Vapsint

LiGu

Huayang

AVM

ACE Automation

LongXiang

Weijhe

Yili

LiPinGe

IGS

Gaysan

Attwood

Ameritool

Metrol

Camloc

Alrose

Worldwide

Gemini

JuTeng

ZhongYou Gas Spring Market Segmentation Market by Type

Lift gas spring

Lockable gas spring

Swivel chair gas spring

Gas traction springs

Damper

Others Market by Application

Aerospace

Medical

Furniture

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]