Global Spectrometer Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Spectrometer is an instrument used to measure properties of light over a specific portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, a spectrometer is an apparatus to measure a spectrumï¼in particular, show the intensity of light as a function of wavelength or of frequency.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Spectrometer industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 50 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Spectrometer industry.

Second, the production of Spectrometer increased from 34.78 million units in 2012 to 52.85 million units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 11.02%.

Third, North America occupied 38.76% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively account for around 28.13% and 14.19% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 35.18% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

Thermo Scientific

Bruker

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Shimadzu

AMETEK (Spectro)

Spectris

WATERS

Hitachi

Horiba

B&W Tek

PerkinElmer

Analytik Jena

Skyray Instrument

Focused Photonics Inc (FPI)

Avantes Spectrometer Market by Types

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectrometry

Molecular Spectrometry Spectrometer Market by Applications

Pharmaceuticals

General Industry

Food & Beverage