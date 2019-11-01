Global Specular Microscope Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

A specular microscope is an instrument that provides imaging and assessment of the corneal endothelial cell layer, morphology of endothelial cells and corneal pachymetry. Specular microscopy is a noninvasive photographic technique that allows you to visualize and analyze the corneal endothelium. Using computer-assisted morphometry, modern specular microscopes analyze the size, shape and population of the endothelial cells. The instrument can be used to analyze the cornea regarding several abnormal states such as corneal dystrophies, keratoconus and trauma.

Currently, The industry is highly concentrated, technical barriers and financial barriers are relatively high. The companies in the world that produce specular microscope mainly concentrate in Japan, Raw materials are also concentrated in Japan. In particular, as the market leader in specular microscopy, Konan global market share more than 50%, other key manufacturers include Topcon, Nidek, Tomey, Wavetek, Hy Vision Star, Hai Labs, Inc. The production of specular microscope increased from 822 Units in 2011 to 1162 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 8.28%. Global Specular microscope capacity utilization rate remained at around 83.87% in 2016.

Specular microscope can be classified as two types, such as Contact Specular Microscope and Non-contact Specular Microscopes. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 69.13% of the specular microscope market is Hospital, 13.36% is Eye Bank, 17.51% divided among other industries in 2016. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirements?these industries will need more specular microscope. So, specular microscope has a huge market potential in the future.

