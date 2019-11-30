Global Spirulina Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Spirulina Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Spirulina Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Spirulina is a microscopic spiral shaped blue-green vegetable algae which grows in mineral-rich freshwater and saltwater sources. It provides an abundance of protein, vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients, and antioxidants.
First, the spirulina industry concentration is high; in the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in China, India and American. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like DIC, King Dnarmsa, CBN and Green-A, both have perfect products. In China, the manufacturers focus in Yunnan and Shandong province. Second, as for consumption market, the global market sales were 11336 MT spirulina in 2015, which was much higher than that of 9128 in 2012. Third, the sales market mainly focus on the China, USA, India, Japan and Europe etc. region. In 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of phycocyanin as a natural colorant in food and beverage products. Since then, demand has risen dramatically, particularly in the Americas and Europe. In 2016, China was the leader consumption region with the sales market share of 45.70%. USA was the second sales market with sales share 22.75% in 2016.Fourth, the price of spirulina was decreasing from 2012 to 2016, increased since 2017; also the gross margin decreased. It is expect that the price is also decreasing in future. The gross margin is about 12%-17% in 2015, while the global average spirulina price is about 10804 USD/MT in 2017.Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye on economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to health, especially in developed regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of spirulina will increase.Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Spirulina Market by Types
Spirulina Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
Table of Content (TOC) Global Spirulina Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Spirulina Segment by Type
2.3 Spirulina Consumption by Type
2.4 Spirulina Segment by Application
2.5 Spirulina Consumption by Application
3 Global Spirulina by Players
3.1 Global Spirulina Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Spirulina Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Spirulina Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
