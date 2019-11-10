Global Sport Bottle Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “Sport Bottle Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Sport Bottle in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Sport Bottle Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Thermos

PMI

Lock&Lock

Tupperware

CamelBak

Zojirushi

Haers

SIGG

Tiger

Klean Kanteen

Fuguang

Shinetime

Powcan

Nanlong

Nalgene

Laken

KOR

Contigo

The report provides a basic overview of the Sport Bottle industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Sport Bottle Market Types:

Stainless Steel Sport Bottle

Plastic Sport Bottle

Aluminum Sport Bottle

Other Sport Bottle Market Applications:

Daily Life

Daily Life

Outings

The technical barriers of sport bottle are low, and this industry is centralized. Leading ten companies in the market occupies about 37.53% of the Revenue market share in 2016. The major manufacturers of sport bottle are Thermos, PMI, Lock&Lock, Tupperware, CamelBak, Zojirushi, Haers, SIGG and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the sport bottle raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of sport bottle.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for sport bottle. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, sport bottle market will still be a market of fierce competition.

In order to adapt to the changing technical requirements, sport bottle manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, new materials and health protecting will be the technology trends of sport bottle.

The worldwide market for Sport Bottle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 4030 million US$ in 2024, from 3290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.