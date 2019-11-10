 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Sport Bottle Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

Sport Bottle

Global “Sport Bottle Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Sport Bottle in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Sport Bottle Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Thermos
  • PMI
  • Lock&Lock
  • Tupperware
  • CamelBak
  • Zojirushi
  • Haers
  • SIGG
  • Tiger
  • Klean Kanteen
  • Fuguang
  • Shinetime
  • Powcan
  • Nanlong
  • Nalgene
  • Laken
  • KOR
  • Contigo

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Sport Bottle industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Sport Bottle Market Types:

  • Stainless Steel Sport Bottle
  • Plastic Sport Bottle
  • Aluminum Sport Bottle
  • Other

    Sport Bottle Market Applications:

  • Daily Life
  • Outings

    Finally, the Sport Bottle market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Sport Bottle market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The technical barriers of sport bottle are low, and this industry is centralized. Leading ten companies in the market occupies about 37.53% of the Revenue market share in 2016. The major manufacturers of sport bottle are Thermos, PMI, Lock&Lock, Tupperware, CamelBak, Zojirushi, Haers, SIGG and others.
  • In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the sport bottle raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of sport bottle.
  • As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for sport bottle. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, sport bottle market will still be a market of fierce competition.
  • In order to adapt to the changing technical requirements, sport bottle manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, new materials and health protecting will be the technology trends of sport bottle.
  • The worldwide market for Sport Bottle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 4030 million US$ in 2024, from 3290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sport Bottle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Sport Bottle Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Sport Bottle by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Sport Bottle Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Sport Bottle Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Sport Bottle Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Sport Bottle Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Sport Bottle Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Sport Bottle Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Sport Bottle Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Sport Bottle Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

