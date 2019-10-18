Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply and Forecast 2024

Sports Fishing Equipment industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Sports Fishing Equipment Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Sports fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

Some top manufacturers in Sports Fishing Equipment Market: –

Globeride(Daiwa)

Shimano

Newell

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group and many more Scope of Sports Fishing Equipment Report:

North America demand of sports fishing equipment accounted for the highest market share (36.7%) in 2016, followed by Europe. China is expected to maintain the highest growth rate for the next five years owing to the increment of resident income and the growth of downstream applications.The global sports fishing equipment industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Japan and China. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 26% of total production value in 2016. The sports fishing equipment are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 64% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2022.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the demand value of sports fishing equipment is forecasted to keep slow increasing.The worldwide market for Sports Fishing Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 15300 million US$ in 2024, from 12600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Sports Fishing Equipment Market Segment by Type, covers:

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics Sports Fishing Equipment Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Freshwater Fishing