Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global “Sports Nutrition Supplements Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Sports Nutrition Supplements market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

GNC Holdings

Glanbia Group

Abbott Laboratories

Monster Beverage Corporation

Red Bull GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline

About Sports Nutrition Supplements Market:

Sports nutrition refers to the intake of various nutrients from the outside according to the characteristics of different sports events to meet the needs of various nutrients due to sports.

The sports nutrition & fitness supplements market is seeing a fast growth driven by an increasing demand for sports nutrition from consumers of different ages and income categories.

In 2019, the market size of Sports Nutrition Supplements is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sports Nutrition Supplements. This report studies the global market size of Sports Nutrition Supplements, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Sports Nutrition Supplements sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Report Segment by Types:

Protein Bars

Energy Jelly

Energy Bars

Protein Powder

Other Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Report Segmented by Application:

Fitness Person