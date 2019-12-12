Global Spray Dryer Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “Spray Dryer Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Spray Dryer market size.

About Spray Dryer:

Spray drying is an industrial process for dehydration of a liquid feed containing dissolved and/or dispersed solids, by transforming that liquid into a spray of small droplets and exposing these droplets to a flow of hot air. The very large surface area of the spray droplets causes evaporation of the water to take place very quickly, converting the droplets into dry powder particles.A spray dryer refers the machinery that takes a liquid stream and separates the solute or suspension as a solid and the solvent into a vapor. The solid is usually collected in a drum or cyclone. The liquid input stream is sprayed through a nozzle into a hot vapor stream and vaporized. Solids form as moisture quickly leaves the droplets. A nozzle is usually used to make the droplets as small as possible, maximizing heat transfer and the rate of water vaporization. Droplet sizes can range from 20 to 180 Î¼m depending on the nozzle. There are two main types of nozzles: high pressure single fluid nozzle (50 to 300 bars) and two-fluid nozzles: one fluid is the liquid to dry and the second is compressed gas (generally air at 1 to 7 bars).Spray dryers can dry a product very quickly compared to other methods of drying. They also turn a solution, or slurry into a dried powder in a single step, which can be advantageous as it simplifies the process and improves profit margins.

Top Key Players of Spray Dryer Market:

GEA

Buchi

SPX

Yamato

Labplant

SACMI

SSP

Pulse Combustion Systems

Dedert

Dahmes Stainless

Tokyo Rikakikai

Sanovo

Marriott Walker

Fujisaki Electric

Xianfeng

Wuxi Modern

Lemar

Major Types covered in the Spray Dryer Market report are:

Pressure Spray Dryer

Stream Spray Dryer

Centrifuge Spray Dryer Major Applications covered in the Spray Dryer Market report are:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others Scope of Spray Dryer Market:

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, Europe holds the largest market share, with about 371 Million USD sales revenue, followed by Asia Pacific, with about 29.5% market share in 2017. North America will keep playing important role in Global market.

The worldwide market for Spray Dryer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2024, from 1070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.