Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Analysis 2020-2024 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Size, Share

Report gives deep analysis of "Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market" industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions.

A Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) is derived from a reaction of an isocyanate component and a resin blend component. The material has high mechanical strength, wear resistance, corrosion resistance, oil resistance, water resistance, aging resistance, alternating temperature (pressure) and other outstanding performance. “”Spray Polyurea Elastomer Technology”” (also known as “”100% solid content spray polyurea elastomer technology””) is following the high solids Sub-coating, water-based paint, powder coating technology, coating technology in the field of another major technological progress. It completely changed the traditional spraying process in the prevalence of solvent pollution, thin thickness, sagging, curing a long time and other shortcomings, to the scene to bring a revolutionary spray leap. The isocyanate can be aromatic or aliphatic in composition. It can be a monomer, polymer, or any variant reaction of isocyanates quasi-pre-polymer, or a pre-polymer. The pre-polymer or quasi-pre-polymer can be made of an amine-terminated polymer resin, or hydroxyl-terminated polymer resin. The resin blend must be made up of amine-terminated polymer resins, and/or amine-terminated chain extenders. The amine-terminated polymer resins will not have any intentional hydroxyl moieties. Any hydroxyls are the result of incomplete conversion to the amine-terminated polymer resin. The resin blend may also contain additives, or non-primary components. These additives may contain hydroxyls, such as pre-dispersed pigments in a polyol carrier. For clarification purposes, a polyurethane/polyurea hybrid is a reaction of an isocyanate with a resin blend. The resin blend will contain an amine-terminated polymer resin and a hydroxyl containing polyol. It may or may not contain catalysts.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Huntsman

SPI

BASF

United Coatings

Technical Urethanes

Bayer

Futura

SWD

Dow

ILSAN (APTECH)

Qingdao Jialian

AMMT

Supe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Segmentation Market by Type

Universal

Waterproof Market by Application

Industrial anti – corrosion

Building waterproofing

Wear-resistant lining

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]