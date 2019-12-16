Global Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Summary

An alkyl amine is a compound that has an alkyl group attached to the nitrogen atom of an amine. Alkyl amines arise when one of the three hydrogen atoms in ammonia is replaced by an alkyl. These amines are classified on the basis of the number of alkyl groups present in it by replacing one, two or all three hydrogen atoms in ammonia. Depending on which such alkyl amines are called as primary alkyl amines, secondary alkyl amines, and tertiary alkyl amines. Cyclic amines comprise of secondary or tertiary amines.

Eastman

BASF

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

Dow

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Akzo Nobel

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

Solvay

Huntsman

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

P&G Chemicals

Global Amines

Kao Chemical

Shandong Kunda Biotechnology

Tosoh

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Arkema

Evonik

Koei Chemical

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Alkylamines Market Segmentation Market by Type

Monoamines

Diamines

Polyamines Market by Application

Agriculture

Chemicals

Surfactants

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]