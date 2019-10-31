Global Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Chlorine dioxide is a chemical compound with the formula ClO2. This yellowish-green gas crystallizes as bright orange crystals at ?59 °C. As one of several oxides of chlorine, it is a potent and useful oxidizing agent used in water treatment and in bleaching.

Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide is produced by Sodium Chlorate, Methanol and Hydrochloric Acid. They belong to the family of anionic surfactants and are usually used as lubricant additives, emulsifier, dispersing agents, antistatic agents, fire retardants and so on. In European market in 2016, 32.69% Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide were used as Sterilization, while 31.88% and 20.39% were respectively consumed as Wastewater Treatment and Paper Manufacturing.

Generally, Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide can be broadly categorized into two types: Liquid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide and Solid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide. Production of Liquid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide accounts for the largest market share in Europe with 65.94% market share in 2016.

The production of Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide mainly distributes in Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux and Holland Production of Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide from these regions contributed about 75% share in 2016 in Europe. The European total production of Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide reached to 8687 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 3.36%, compared with 7611 MT in 2012.

LANXESS

Tristel

Bio-Cide International

Beckart Environmental

TwinOxide International

Zychem Technologies

Cealin Chemische Fabrik GmbH

Liquid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide

Solid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market by Applications

Sterilization

Wastewater Treatment

Paper manufacturing