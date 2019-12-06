Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Summary

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Cambridge Isotopes Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Urenco Limited (U.K.)

Omicron Biochemicals, Inc. (U.S.)

JSC Isotope (Russia)

Trace Science International (U.S.)

IsoSciences, LLC (U.S.)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)

Nordion, Inc. (Canada)

Medical Isotopes, Inc. (U.S.)

Perkinelmer Inc (U.S.)

Rotem Industries Israel Ltd (Israel)

Market by Type

Carbon-13

Nitrogen-15

Oxygen-18

Deuterium

Neon-22

Boron-10

Market by Application

Medical Field

Agricultural Research

Bioscience

Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]