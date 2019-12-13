Global Stable Isotopes Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Stable Isotopes Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Stable Isotopes Market Research Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842387

Stable isotopes included products containing stable isotopes of carbon, nitrogen, deuterium, oxygen, noble gases and metals. These products are used for numerous applications including biomolecular NMR, quantitative proteomics, metabolic research, and magnetic resonance imaging/spectroscopy and deuterated solvents for NMR.

In this report, D2O or military use product is not counted.North America plays an important role in global stable isotopes market, with a market share of 50.5% in 2017 and is expected to show a similar trend during the forecast period, especially in United States, it has great influence on the development of stable isotopes.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, JSC Isotope, Center of Molecular Research, Shanghai Engineering Research Center, Urenco and NHTC are the worlds leading stable isotope manufacturers. Cambridge Isotope Laboratories is the worlds largest manufacturer of 18O and 13C. Shanghai Engineering Research Center is the worlds largest 15N manufacturer. JSC Isotope is capable of producing more than 200 stable isotopes. The company has the most comprehensive production line. The development of scientific research and the medical industry are the main factors driving the industry forward.

North America is the largest consumer by regions. North America accounted about 49% consumption market share in 2017. Europe is the second largest with 32% market share. Asia Pacific is the following consumption region with 14% consumption market share. Among those regions, USA, Russia, China and France are leading consumption countries of stable isotopes.

USA is the largest consumption country in 2017 with 1160.7 Kg. While the U.S. produces a significant number of the isotopes used by researchers, industry and the medical community, the U.S. is dependent upon foreign sources for many. Historically the U.S. provided almost all of the isotopes that were required for domestic consumption or, in special cases, acquired them from long-time allies. But beginning in the 1990âs other governments began to view the isotope industry as a high tech growth industry, and subsidized the production and sale of isotopes, targeting U.S. companies. The result is that U.S. industry has been switching its buying from the U.S. and DOE to foreign sources of supply. The most source of stable isotopes come from the Russian Federation. For FY 2018, the GIR foresees moderate growth in isotope demand of US and global.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

JSC Isotope

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Center of Molecular Research

Shanghai Engineering Research Center

Urenco

NHTC

LANL

Linde

ORNL

3M (Ceradyne)

Marshall Isotopes

SI Science Stable Isotopes Market by Types

2H

13C

15N

18O

Others Stable Isotopes Market by Applications

Scientific Research

Medical

Industrial