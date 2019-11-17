Global Stable Isotopes Market Analysis 2020-2024 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Size, Share, Growth

Global “Stable Isotopes Market” gives theoretical, experimental learning outfitted to the provisions of advertising researchers. market will meet imposing development over the estimate time frame driven by an increasing popularity of Stable Isotopes Market. growing demand for Stable Isotopes market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Summary

Stable nuclides are nuclides that are not radioactive and so (unlike radionuclides) do not spontaneously undergo radioactive decay. When such nuclides are referred to in relation to specific elements, they are usually termed stable isotopes. Common stable isotopes used for metabolic labeling include H2, 15N, 13C and 18O.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Center of Molecular Research

JSC Isotope

Nordion

JSC Atomenergoprom

Shanghai Engineering Research Center

Urenco

LANL

ORNL

3M (Ceradyne)

Marshall Isotopes

Market by Application

Scientific Research

Medical

Industrial

Others

Market by Type

2H

13C

15N

18O

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]