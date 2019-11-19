Global Stainless Steel Cable Ties Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

A cable tie (also known as a wire tie, hose tie, steggel tie, zap strap or zip tie, and by the brand names Ty-Rap and Panduit strap) is a type of fastener, for holding items together, primarily electrical cables or wires. Because of their low cost and ease of use, cable ties are ubiquitous, finding use in a wide range of other applications. Stainless steel versions, either naked or coated with a rugged plastic, cater for exterior applications and hazardous environments.

Sales volume of Stainless Steel Cable Ties has reached 1972.2 Million Pieces in 2017, the market is forecast to reach 2881.1 Million Pieces in 2025. With sustained and stable demand from downstream verticals.Stainless Steel cable ties find a vast application for collecting and organizing electric wires and cables. With features like high strength, non-flammability, resistance to corrosion, UV rays and temperature extremes, stainless steel cable ties can be used in virtually all indoor, outdoor and underground (including direct burial) and undersea applications. They are especially well suited for the harsh environments of marine operations, oil and gas exploration, mining, petroleum refining and distribution, agriculture and food processing, pulp and paper production and power and telecommunications cabling.Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America, China and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, North America holds the largest market share, with about 75.26 Million USD sales revenue, followed by China, with about 30.49% market share in 2017. With the advantages of technology, capital and scale, the stainless steel cable tie manufacturers in Europe, America and China occupied most of the market share in the middle and high-end Stainless Steel Cable Tie Products. In Asia other, South America and other countries and regions, the scale of stainless steel cable tie manufactures is generally small, the production process and production technology are traditional, and the efficiency is low, mainly for low-end Stainless Steel Cable Tie products. Panduit and HellermannTyton are the biggest two players in Stainless Steel Cable Ties market, with about 12.16% and 10.98% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in stainless steel cable ties market include Thomas & Betts, NORMA Group, BAND-IT, Yueqing Xinxing Cable Accessories, FENGFAN electrical, Tridon and Lerbs etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

