Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Stainless Steel Floor Drains

Global “Stainless Steel Floor Drains Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Stainless Steel Floor Drains in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Aliaxis Group
  • Zurn Industries
  • Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER)
  • ACO
  • Geberit
  • McWane
  • Wedi
  • KESSEL AG
  • Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co.
  • Inc.
  • Sioux Chief Mfg
  • HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH
  • Josam Company
  • MIFAB
  • Inc.
  • Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Unidrain A/S
  • Gridiron SpA
  • Jomoo
  • AWI
  • Caggiati Maurizio
  • Miro Europe
  • WeiXing NBM
  • Ferplast Srl

    The report provides a basic overview of the Stainless Steel Floor Drains industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Types:

  • Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains
  • Spring-type Floor Drain
  • Suction Stone Floor Drain
  • Gravity Floor Drain
  • Others Type

    Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Applications:

  • Household Used
  • Commercial Used
  • Municipal Used
  • Industrial Used
  • Marine Used

    Finally, the Stainless Steel Floor Drains market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Stainless Steel Floor Drains market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the Stainless Steel Floor Drains industry. The main market players are Aliaxis Group, Zurn Industries, Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER), ACO, Geberit, McWane, Wedi, KESSEL AG, Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc.,
  • Sioux Chief Mfg, HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH, Josam Company etc.The revenue of Stainless Steel Floor Drains is about 1029.5 Miliion USD in 2017.
  • In consumption market, the North America sales revenue will increases to 318.4 Million USD in 2017 from 295.5Million USD in 2013 with the 2.53% average growth rate.
  • Stainless Steel Floor Drains used in Household Used, Commercial Used, Municipal Used,
  • Industrial Used and Marine Used. Report data showed that 54.38% of the Stainless Steel Floor Drains market demand in Household Used, 21.69% in Commercial Used, and 14.87% in Industrial Used in 2017.
  • There are main four kindâs productions constituting the Stainless Steel Floor Drains, which are Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains, Spring-type Floor Drain, Suction Stone Floor Drain and Gravity Floor Drain. Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains is important in the Stainless Steel Floor Drains, with a consumption market share nearly 52.60% in 2017.
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Stainless Steel Floor Drains industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Stainless Steel Floor Drains have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
  • The worldwide market for Stainless Steel Floor Drains is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 1260 million US$ in 2024, from 1030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Stainless Steel Floor Drains in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

    1 Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Stainless Steel Floor Drains by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Stainless Steel Floor Drains Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Stainless Steel Floor Drains Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Stainless Steel Floor Drains Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Stainless Steel Floor Drains Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

