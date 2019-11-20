Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Stainless Steel Floor Drains in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Aliaxis Group

Zurn Industries

Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER)

ACO

Geberit

McWane

Wedi

KESSEL AG

Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co.

Inc.

Sioux Chief Mfg

HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH

Josam Company

MIFAB

Inc.

Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development Co.

Ltd.

Unidrain A/S

Gridiron SpA

Jomoo

AWI

Caggiati Maurizio

Miro Europe

WeiXing NBM

The report provides a basic overview of the Stainless Steel Floor Drains industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Types:

Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains

Spring-type Floor Drain

Suction Stone Floor Drain

Gravity Floor Drain

Others Type Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Applications:

Household Used

Commercial Used

Municipal Used

Industrial Used

Currently, there are many producing companies in the Stainless Steel Floor Drains industry. The main market players are Aliaxis Group, Zurn Industries, Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER), ACO, Geberit, McWane, Wedi, KESSEL AG, Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc.,

Sioux Chief Mfg, HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH, Josam Company etc.The revenue of Stainless Steel Floor Drains is about 1029.5 Miliion USD in 2017.

In consumption market, the North America sales revenue will increases to 318.4 Million USD in 2017 from 295.5Million USD in 2013 with the 2.53% average growth rate.

Stainless Steel Floor Drains used in Household Used, Commercial Used, Municipal Used,

Industrial Used and Marine Used. Report data showed that 54.38% of the Stainless Steel Floor Drains market demand in Household Used, 21.69% in Commercial Used, and 14.87% in Industrial Used in 2017.

There are main four kindâs productions constituting the Stainless Steel Floor Drains, which are Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains, Spring-type Floor Drain, Suction Stone Floor Drain and Gravity Floor Drain. Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains is important in the Stainless Steel Floor Drains, with a consumption market share nearly 52.60% in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Stainless Steel Floor Drains industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Stainless Steel Floor Drains have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Stainless Steel Floor Drains is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 1260 million US$ in 2024, from 1030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.