Global Stand Mixer Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Stand mixers mount the motor driving the rotary action in a frame or stand which bears the weight of the device. Stand mixers are larger and have more powerful motors than their hand-held counterparts. They generally have a special bowl that is locked in place while the mixer is operating. A typical home stand mixer will include a wire whisk for whipping creams and egg whites; a flat beater for mixing batters; and a dough hook for kneading.

The technical barriers of Stand Mixer are high, and the core technology of Stand Mixer concentrates in relative large companies including KitchenAid, Kenwood Limited, Electrolux, Hobart, Breville, Bosch, Philips etc.

Stand Mixer are widely used in Household and Commercial. In China, the demand for Stand Mixer is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Stand Mixer industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

KitchenAid

Kenwood Limited

Electrolux

Hobart

Breville

Bosch

Philips

Sunbeam Products

Inc

Panasonic

Hamilton Beach

Cuisinart

Sencor

Sparmixers

SMEG Stand Mixer Market by Types

3.0-5.0 Quarts

5.1-8.0 Quarts

>8.0 Quarts Stand Mixer Market by Applications

Household