Global Stand Up Paddle Board Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Stand Up Paddle Board

Stand Up Paddle Board Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Stand Up Paddle Board and stand up paddle boarding (SUP) are offshoots of surfing that originated in Hawaii. Unlike traditional surfing where the rider sits until a wave comes, stand up paddle boarders stand on their boards and use a paddle to propel themselves through the water. Stand Up Paddle Boarding is one of the fastest growing water sports. A combination of kayaking and surfing, this sports is fundamentally standing on a surfboard and using a paddle to propel oneself. Stand Up Paddle boards are longer, wider, and more buoyant than traditional surfboards, which enables you to comfortably balance on them.
The sales revenue of Stand Up Paddle Board is about 105088 K USD in 2016.
Stand Up Paddle Board used For Surf, For Allround, For Flatwater or Touring and For Racing. Report data showed that 22.39% of the Stand Up Paddle Board market demand For Surf, 37.46% For Allround, and 20.35% For Flatwater or Touring, 13.13% for Racing in 2016.
There are two kindsâ of the Stand Up Paddle Board, which are Solid SUP Boards and Inflatable SUP Boards. Solid SUP Boards is important in the Stand Up Paddle Board, with a production market share nearly 71.30% in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SUP ATX

  • Naish Surfing
  • BIC Sport
  • Boardworks
  • C4 Waterman
  • Tower Paddle Boards
  • Sun Dolphin
  • Rave Sports Inc
  • RED Paddle
  • EXOCET- ORIGINAL
  • Coreban
  • NRS
  • F-one SUP
  • Clear Blue Hawaii
  • SlingShot
  • Hobie.
  • Laird StandUp
  • Sea Eagle
  • Airhead

    Stand Up Paddle Board Market by Types

  • Solid SUP Boards
  • Inflatable SUP Boards

    Stand Up Paddle Board Market by Applications

  • For Surf
  • For Allround
  • For Flatwater or Touring
  • For Racing
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Stand Up Paddle Board Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Stand Up Paddle Board Segment by Type

    2.3 Stand Up Paddle Board Consumption by Type

    2.4 Stand Up Paddle Board Segment by Application

    2.5 Stand Up Paddle Board Consumption by Application

    3 Global Stand Up Paddle Board by Players

    3.1 Global Stand Up Paddle Board Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Stand Up Paddle Board Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Stand Up Paddle Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Stand Up Paddle Board by Regions

    4.1 Stand Up Paddle Board by Regions

    4.2 Americas Stand Up Paddle Board Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Stand Up Paddle Board Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Stand Up Paddle Board Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Stand Up Paddle Board Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Stand Up Paddle Board Distributors

    10.3 Stand Up Paddle Board Customer

    11 Global Stand Up Paddle Board Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Stand Up Paddle Board Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Stand Up Paddle Board Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Stand Up Paddle Board Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Stand Up Paddle Board Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Stand Up Paddle Board Product Offered

    12.3 Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

