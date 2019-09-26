 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Steel Concrete Fibers Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 26, 2019

Steel Concrete Fibers

Global “Steel Concrete Fibers Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Steel Concrete Fibers industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Steel Concrete Fibers market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Steel Concrete Fibers:

The global Steel Concrete Fibers report delivers a complete outlook of the market while explaining changing market dynamics, deployments, value chain and market dynamic forces, and restraining factors of the Steel Concrete Fibers Industry.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Steel Concrete Fibers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Steel Concrete Fibers in global market.

Steel Concrete Fibers Market Manufactures:

  • Bekaert SA
  • Euclid Chemical
  • Nycon
  • Sika Corporation
  • Propex
  • BASF
  • Fibercon International
  • Grace
  • Fabpro
  • Chircu Prod-Impex
  • Bautech
  • Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC）
  • FORTA
  • Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber
  • Junwei Metal Fiber
  • Anteng Gangxianwei
  • Taian Tongban Fiber
  • Luan Steel Fiber
  • Wuhan Xintu
  • Ganzhou Daye

    Steel Concrete Fibers Market Types:

  • 55 MPA
  • 100 MPA
  • Other

    Steel Concrete Fibers Market Applications:

  • Industrial Flooring
  • Bridge & Road
  • Residential & Commercial Building

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Steel Concrete Fibers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Steel Concrete Fibers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

    The worldwide market for Steel Concrete Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Steel Concrete Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

    TOC of Steel Concrete Fibers Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Steel Concrete Fibers Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Steel Concrete Fibers Production

    2.2 Steel Concrete Fibers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Steel Concrete Fibers Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Steel Concrete Fibers Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Steel Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type

    6.3 Steel Concrete Fibers Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Steel Concrete Fibers Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Steel Concrete Fibers Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Steel Concrete Fibers Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Concrete Fibers

    8.3 Steel Concrete Fibers Product Description

    Continued..

