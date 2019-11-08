 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market 2019-2025 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

By Joann Wilson on November 8, 2019

Global “Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Steel Tape Measures for Construction market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Steel Tape Measures for Construction industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market:

  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • TAJIMA
  • Komelon
  • Apex
  • Starrett
  • Proskit
  • Grate Wall
  • Endura
  • Hultafors
  • EXPLOIT
  • PST
  • BERENT
  • Empire
  • Jetech Tool
  • BOSI
  • Kraftwelle

    Know About Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market: 

    Steel Tape Measures are made of steel ribbon varying in width from 6 mm to 16 mm. It is available in lengths of 1, 2, 10, 30 and 50 meters. It cannot withstand rough usage and therefore it should be used with great care.The global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Steel Tape Measures for Construction market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

    Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market by Applications:

  • House
  • Commercial Building
  • Industrial Plant
  • Public Construction

    Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market by Types:

  • Pocket Steel Tape Measures
  • Long Steel Tape Measures

    Regions covered in the Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Steel Tape Measures for Construction Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue by Product
    4.3 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Product
    6.3 North America Steel Tape Measures for Construction by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Product
    7.3 Europe Steel Tape Measures for Construction by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Steel Tape Measures for Construction by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Steel Tape Measures for Construction by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Steel Tape Measures for Construction by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Forecast
    12.5 Europe Steel Tape Measures for Construction Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Steel Tape Measures for Construction Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Steel Tape Measures for Construction Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

