Global Steering Wheel Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Steering Wheel Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Steering Wheel market size.

About Steering Wheel:

Steering wheel is a device in the vehicles to help drivers to control the steering of vehicles. Besides the steering function, steering wheel also can offer assistance functions, such as cruise control, audio system and telephone controls etc. This report mainly covers the applications in Passenger cars and Commercial Vehicles.

Top Key Players of Steering Wheel Market:

TAKATA

ZF TRW

Autoliv

TOYODA GOSEI

Nihon Plast

Key Safety Systems

Starion

TRW&Fawer

Zhejiang Fangxiang

Yanfeng

Ningbo Mecai

Fellow

Jiangxi Xingxin

Daimay

Shuangou

Liaoning Jinxing

Major Types covered in the Steering Wheel Market report are:

Synthetic Plastics

Synthetic Leather

Genuine Leather

Wood

Major Applications covered in the Steering Wheel Market report are:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle Scope of Steering Wheel Market:

Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of steering wheel system industry. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of steering wheel. Many foreign manufacturers enter into China by investment and joint venture. At present, a few companies occupy most of steering wheel market. They are TAKATA, ZF TRW, Autoliv, TOYOTA GOSEI and Nihon Plast etc.

In 2014, the global production of the antilock braking system reached over 89753 (K Unit); the gross margin is around 22.45% during the last five years.

At present, there are many domestic manufacturers in China. Most of the domestic companies have lower technology and financial ability and they are facing the competition from the foreign companies.

The worldwide market for Steering Wheel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.