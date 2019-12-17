 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Steering Wheel Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Steering Wheel

GlobalSteering Wheel Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Steering Wheel market size.

About Steering Wheel:

Steering wheel is a device in the vehicles to help drivers to control the steering of vehicles. Besides the steering function, steering wheel also can offer assistance functions, such as cruise control, audio system and telephone controls etc. This report mainly covers the applications in Passenger cars and Commercial Vehicles.

Top Key Players of Steering Wheel Market:

  • TAKATA
  • ZF TRW
  • Autoliv
  • TOYODA GOSEI
  • Nihon Plast
  • Key Safety Systems
  • Starion
  • TRW&Fawer
  • Zhejiang Fangxiang
  • Yanfeng
  • Ningbo Mecai
  • Fellow
  • Jiangxi Xingxin
  • Daimay
  • Shuangou
  • Liaoning Jinxing
  • Yinzhou Yongcheng

    Major Types covered in the Steering Wheel Market report are:

  • Synthetic Plastics
  • Synthetic Leather
  • Genuine Leather
  • Wood
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Steering Wheel Market report are:

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Scope of Steering Wheel Market:

  • Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of steering wheel system industry. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of steering wheel. Many foreign manufacturers enter into China by investment and joint venture. At present, a few companies occupy most of steering wheel market. They are TAKATA, ZF TRW, Autoliv, TOYOTA GOSEI and Nihon Plast etc.
  • In 2014, the global production of the antilock braking system reached over 89753 (K Unit); the gross margin is around 22.45% during the last five years.
  • At present, there are many domestic manufacturers in China. Most of the domestic companies have lower technology and financial ability and they are facing the competition from the foreign companies.
  • The worldwide market for Steering Wheel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Steering Wheel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Steering Wheel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Steering Wheel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Steering Wheel in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Steering Wheel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Steering Wheel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Steering Wheel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Steering Wheel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

