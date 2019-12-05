 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Strain Gages Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Strain Gages

global “Strain Gages Market” report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Strain Gages Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the Market which provide the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

  • Strain gages are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc.Strain gages are of the stucture, in which a metallic foil film in the thickness of a few microns is glued on a thin electrically insulated sheet (such as polyimide, polyester and so on). This foil film is cut down by photo-etching method in the shape of strain gages which can be made with the negative film masks of the strain gage patterns. These photo-etched strain gage patterns are trimmed to have a standard resistance value satisfying requirements as the strain gages. In addition, for strain gages in general applications, thermal resistance factors of the foil films are controlled to have three categories to match with the thermal elongation factors of 3 major and most popular materials of mild steel/11ppm, stainless steel/16ppm and aluminium alloy/23ppm, for which our strain gages can be self-temperature compensated to minimize temerature effects if specified so when ordering.
  • The report forecast global Strain Gages market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Strain Gages industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Strain Gages by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Strain Gages market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Strain Gages according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Strain Gages company.4

    Key Companies

  • VPG
  • HBM
  • Zemic
  • Yiling
  • HYCSYQ
  • NMB
  • KYOWA
  • LCT
  • Omega
  • TML
  • BCM
  • Piezo-Metrics
  • Hualanhai

    Strain Gages Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Stress Analysis Type
  • Transducer Type
  • Other (for Special Applications)

    Market by Application

  • Electrical Equipment
  • Civil Engineering
  • Building Construction
  • Chemicals and Medicine
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Strain Gages Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Strain Gages Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Strain Gages Market trends
    • Global Strain Gages Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Strain Gages Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Strain Gages Market during the forecast period (2019-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Strain Gages Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    • The product range of the Strain Gages market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 98

