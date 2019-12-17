Global Strain Gauges Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Strain Gauges Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Strain Gauges market size.

About Strain Gauges:

Strain Gauges, also called Strain Gages, are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc.

Top Key Players of Strain Gauges Market:

VPG

HBM

Zemic

Yiling

HYCSYQ

NMB

KYOWA

LCT

Omega

TML

BCM

Piezo-Metrics

VPG

HBM

Zemic

Yiling

HYCSYQ

NMB

KYOWA

LCT

Omega

TML

BCM

Piezo-Metrics

Hualanhai

Major Types covered in the Strain Gauges Market report are:

Stress Analysis Type

Transducer Type

Other (for Special Applications) Major Applications covered in the Strain Gauges Market report are:

Electronics and Measurement

Construction

Industrial

Other Scope of Strain Gauges Market:

The global average price of Strain Gauges is in the decreasing trend, from 665 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 631 USD/ K Pcs in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

China is the largest consumption region of Strain Gauges, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption region of Strain Gauges, enjoying production market share nearly 15.91% in 2016.

Strain Gauges demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies.

Although production of Strain Gauges brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without downstream support do not enter into the Strain Gauges field abruptly.

The worldwide market for Strain Gauges is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.