Global Street Lighting Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

Global Street Lighting Market 2019 Industry research report focuses on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2025.

A street light, light pole, lamppost, street lamp, light standard, or lamp standard is a raised source of light on the edge of a road or path. When urban electric power distribution became ubiquitous in developed countries in the 20th century, lights for urban streets followed, or sometimes led. Many lamps have light-sensitive photocells that activate automatically when light is or is not needed: dusk, dawn, or the onset of dark weather. This function in older lighting systems could have been performed with the aid of a solar dial. Many street light systems are being connected underground instead of wiring from one utility post to another.The global street lighting market is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years due to the rising support from the governments of several countries across the globe. Government initiatives such as subsidies and discounts for the adoption of solar lighting help improve the living conditions of individuals. Countries in Asia and Africa have already introduced several schemes to improve street lighting. Moreover, there is also in increased partnership between international organizations, local governments, and regional NGOs to improve street lighting systems, which will subsequently drive the growth of the market.APAC accounted for the largest street lighting market share during 2017. The availability of government incentives in countries such as China and India to promote energy-efficient lighting and the presence of the several LED chip and packaging factories in the region, will propel the growth of the market in APAC.The global Street Lighting market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Street Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Street Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Street Lighting in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Street Lighting manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Street Lighting market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Street Lighting market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Street Lighting market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including;

GE Lighting

OSRAM

Panasonic

Acuity Brands

Cree

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Street Lighting market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Street Lighting market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Street Lighting market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attain their business goals.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Street Lighting market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Traditional Lighting

LED Lighting

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Highways

Roadways

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Street Lighting market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Street Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Street Lighting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Street Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Street Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Street Lighting are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Street Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Street Lighting Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Street Lighting Market Size

2.2 Street Lighting Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Street Lighting Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Street Lighting Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Street Lighting Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Street Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Street Lighting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Street Lighting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Street Lighting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Street Lighting Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Street Lighting Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Street Lighting Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Street Lighting Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Street Lighting Market Size (2014-2019)

Key Players

Street Lighting Market Size by Type

Street Lighting Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

Street Lighting Introduction

Revenue in Street Lighting Business (2014-2019)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

