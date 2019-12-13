Global Stretch Ceilings Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Stretch Ceilings Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Stretch Ceilings market size.

About Stretch Ceilings:

Stretch ceiling is a suspended ceiling system consisting of two basic components â a perimeter track and lightweight fabric membrane which stretches and clips into the track. Stretch ceilings allow the incorporation of all types of light fixtures, grilles and fixing points by the use of a proprietary background support.

Top Key Players of Stretch Ceilings Market:

Normalu

Serge Ferrari

Pongs

Mehler

VERSEIDAG

Hiraoka

CLIPSO

ACS Production

Saros

Newmat

Heytex

Major Types covered in the Stretch Ceilings Market report are:

PVC Ceilings

PTFE Ceilings Major Applications covered in the Stretch Ceilings Market report are:

Indoor

Outdoor Scope of Stretch Ceilings Market:

The global average price of stretch ceilings is in the decreasing trend, from 7.37 USD/Sqm in 2012 to 6.51 USD/Sqm in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of stretch ceilings includes PVC ceilings, PVDF ceilings and other types, and the proportion of PVC ceilings in 2016 is about 82%.

Stretch ceilings are widely used in indoor and outdoor. The most proportion of stretch ceilings is indoor, and the consumption proportion is about 54%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of stretch ceilings, with a production market share nearly 37% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of stretch ceilings, enjoying production market share nearly 30% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2016. Following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. Normalu, Serge Ferrari, Pongs, Mehler, VERSEIDAG, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Stretch Ceilings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.