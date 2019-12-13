Global Stretch Training Machine Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Summary

Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

DÃ¼mmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural Consumer Floriculture Market Segmentation Market by Type

Cut Flowers

Bedding Plants

Potted Plants

Others Market by Application

Personal Use

Gift

Conference & Activities

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]