Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Structured data archiving (SDA) software moves data from custom-provided or commercially provided applications to an alternate file system or database management system (DBMS) while maintaining data access and referential integrity. Reducing the volume of data in production instances can improve performance and shrink batch windows. It can also reduce storage acquisition costs, facility requirements, environmental footprints and the cost of preserving data for compliance when retiring applications.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Metalogix

Delphix

OpenText

PBS Software

IBM

Gimmal

Informatica

Actifio

Oracle

Microsoft

DCSoftware (Arctools)

Dolphin

Micro Focus

Solix Technologies

ZL Technologies Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market by Types

Cloud-based

On-premises Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market by Applications

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT