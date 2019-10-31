Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market:

Styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resin is a copolymer consisting of acrylonitrile and styrene. The SAN copolymer is generally made of 70 to 80% styrene and 20 to 30% acrylonitrile. Styrene acrylonitrile resins are produced by suspension, emulsion and continuous mass polymerization. Some of its features include good chemical resistance, high clarity, high rigidity, good dimensional stability, good flow, good processability and high heat resistance among others.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin. This report studies the global market size of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Samsung Cheil Industries

INEOS

Chi Mei

Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical

China National Petroleum

SABIC

Formosa Plastics

Toray

Tianjin Dagu Chemicals

PetroChina

Styron In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Report Segment by Types:

Suspension

Emulsion

Continuous mass polymerization Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Report Segmented by Application:

Consumer goods

Electrical & electronic appliances

Packaging

Automotive

Building & construction

Including medical