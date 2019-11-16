 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market 2020 provides an in-depth insight of Sales and Trends Forecast to 2024

November 16, 2019

Styrene Butadiene Latex

GlobalStyrene Butadiene Latex Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Styrene Butadiene Latex by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Styrene-butadiene latex (SBL) is a water-based polymer produced by emulsion polymerisation from styrene and butadiene. SB latex is a water-based emulsion of styrene-butadiene copolymer particles. Featuring high elasticity and adhesive strength, SB latex is widely used in paper coating, carpet backing, wood lamination, and many other applications.
  • The report forecast global Styrene Butadiene Latex market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Styrene Butadiene Latex industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Styrene Butadiene Latex by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Styrene Butadiene Latex market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Styrene Butadiene Latex according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Styrene Butadiene Latex company.4

    Key Companies

  • Synthomer
  • Trinseo
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • BASF SE
  • Mallard Creek Polymers
  • Ultrapave Latex Polymers
  • Euclid Chemical Company
  • U.S. Adhesive
  • Market by Butadiene Content
  • Low
  • Medium
  • High

    Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Styrene Butadiene Latex Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Styrene Butadiene Latex Market

    Market by Application

  • Paper Processing
  • Glass Fiber Processing
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Adhesives
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    No. of Pages: – 97

