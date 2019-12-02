Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Styrene Butadiene Latex Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get a sample copy of the report at –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13902732

Styrene Butadiene latex is a polymer emulsion composed of two hydrocarbon monomers, styrene and butadiene. Styrene is derived from reacting benzene and ethylene; at room temperature it is a colorless oily liquid with a sweet odor. Butadiene is a byproduct of ethylene production and is a colorless gas with a faint odor of gasoline.

The technical barriers of Styrene Butadiene Latex are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in Styrene Butadiene Latex market include: BASF, Trinseo, Dow, Mallard Creek Polymers, Synthomer, Mallard Creek Polymers, etc.

Styrene Butadiene Latex is widely used in Paper Processing, Glass Fiber Processing, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and others. In 2015, Styrene Butadiene Latex for Paper Processing and Fiber & Carpet Processing occupy more than 68.79% of total amount. Paper Processing was the single largest application segment for Styrene Butadiene Latex market accounting for more than 34.88% of global consumption in 2015. The growing Paper Processing industry in China and Europe is expected to boost the demand for tires which in turn is expected to drive the Styrene Butadiene Latex market over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for Styrene Butadiene Latex in tire manufacturing is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. Styrene Butadiene Latex industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Synthomer

Trinseo

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Mallard Creek Polymers

Ultrapave Latex Polymers

Euclid Chemical Company

U.S. Adhesive Styrene Butadiene Latex Market by Types

Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex

Solution Styrene Butadiene Latex Styrene Butadiene Latex Market by Applications

Paper Processing

Fiber & Carpet Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Mortar Additives

Foams & Mattresses