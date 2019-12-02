Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Styrene Butadiene Latex Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Styrene Butadiene latex is a polymer emulsion composed of two hydrocarbon monomers, styrene and butadiene. Styrene is derived from reacting benzene and ethylene; at room temperature it is a colorless oily liquid with a sweet odor. Butadiene is a byproduct of ethylene production and is a colorless gas with a faint odor of gasoline.
The technical barriers of Styrene Butadiene Latex are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in Styrene Butadiene Latex market include: BASF, Trinseo, Dow, Mallard Creek Polymers, Synthomer, Mallard Creek Polymers, etc.
Styrene Butadiene Latex is widely used in Paper Processing, Glass Fiber Processing, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and others. In 2015, Styrene Butadiene Latex for Paper Processing and Fiber & Carpet Processing occupy more than 68.79% of total amount. Paper Processing was the single largest application segment for Styrene Butadiene Latex market accounting for more than 34.88% of global consumption in 2015. The growing Paper Processing industry in China and Europe is expected to boost the demand for tires which in turn is expected to drive the Styrene Butadiene Latex market over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for Styrene Butadiene Latex in tire manufacturing is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. Styrene Butadiene Latex industry will usher in a stable growth space.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Styrene Butadiene Latex Market by Types
Styrene Butadiene Latex Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
Table of Content of Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Styrene Butadiene Latex Segment by Type
2.3 Styrene Butadiene Latex Consumption by Type
2.4 Styrene Butadiene Latex Segment by Application
2.5 Styrene Butadiene Latex Consumption by Application
3 Global Styrene Butadiene Latex by Players
3.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
