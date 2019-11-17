Global Styrene-butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

Global “Styrene-butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Styrene-butadiene Rubber (SBR) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Styrene-butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

China National Petroleum Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical Co.

Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Company

ZEON Corporation

Trinseo S.A.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Bridgestone Corporation

JSR Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company The report provides a basic overview of the Styrene-butadiene Rubber (SBR) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Styrene-butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Types:

Emulsion Type

Solution Type Styrene-butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Applications:

Automotive Tire

Footwear

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Styrene-butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Applications:

Automotive Tire

Footwear

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Others

The worldwide market for Styrene-butadiene Rubber (SBR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.