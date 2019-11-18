Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Styrene Monomer(SM) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Styrene Monomer(SM), also known as ethenylbenzene, vinylbenzene and phenylethene, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5CH=CH2. This derivative of benzene is a colorless oily liquid that evaporates easily and has a sweet smell, although high concentrations confer a less pleasant odor. Styrene Monomer(SM) is the precursor to polyStyrene Monomer(SM) and several copolymers.Styrene Monomer(SM) is an important organic synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR.First, Styrene Monomer(SM) is an organic important synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR. With the development of economy, Styrene Monomer(SM) has huge market potential in the future.

Second, ethylbenzene is the main raw material for the production of Styrene Monomer(SM). Most Styrene Monomer(SM) manufacturers obtain raw material by themselves and some companies need to buy from large refinery companies. With the development of Styrene Monomer(SM), raw materialsâ manufacturers are also benefited from the Styrene Monomer(SM) industry in some extent.

Third, the manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Japan, Middle East, Korea and Taiwan. Sinopec is the largest manufacturer in the global, which production has reached 2002 MT in 2014.The Styrene Monomer(SM) industry develops fast in China, the average speed reaches 5.66% in 2014.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

