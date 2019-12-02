Global Submarine Power Cable Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global “Submarine Power Cable Market” report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Submarine Power Cable market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Submarine Power Cable Market:

ABB

General Cable

Nexans

NKT Cables

Prysmian

About Submarine Power Cable Market:

Submarine power cables are used to transmit electricity below the ocean, that is, deep under the sea bed. These cables are used to transfer electricity from offshore wind turbines, tidal power projects, and onshore locations to oil rigs as well as to transmit electricity across countries or islands. Countries such as the UK and Germany that generate huge amounts of renewable energy through wind turbines use submarine power cables to export it to neighboring countries having less energy generation capacity.

The overall market is set to witness significant growth because of the increasing offshore wind installations, growing demand for inter-country and island connection, and demand from offshore oil & gas sector. Increasing demand for HVDC connections is one of the major opportunities for the Submarine Power Cable Market.

The offshore wind power generation segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Submarine Power Cable Market during the forecast period. Growing investment in the renewable sector and technology advancements along with government initiatives are the major factors driving the Submarine Power Cable Market inÂ Europe. New offshore wind generation capacity is under development in countries inÂ Asia Pacific, especiallyÂ China. These factors have resulted in the highest market share of the offshore wind power generation segment in the Submarine Power Cable Market.

In 2019, the market size of Submarine Power Cable is 5500 million US$ and it will reach 15700 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Submarine Power Cable.

Global Submarine Power Cable Market Report Segment by Types:

Single Core Cable

Multi Core Cable

Global Submarine Power Cable Market Report Segmented by Application:

Offshore Wind Power Generation

Inter-country and Island Connection

Offshore Oil Rigs

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Submarine Power Cable in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

