Global Sucker Rod Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

About Sucker Rod

Sucker rod is the common equipment in the oil extraction. It is manufactured through many processes including the testing, straightening and forging. The sucker rod is placed between the polished rod and oil well pump. To deliver power, Sucker rod is manufactured from high quality carbon steel and alloy steel, which is conform to the API Spec 11B standard. Sucker rod has various types including the common sucker rod, hollow sucker rod and FRP sucker rod rod. Commonly we use the sucker rod coupling to connect the sucker rod. The sucker rod also has various specs to fit different environments and applications.

Tenaris

Dover

Weatherford

Nine Ring

Kerui Group

Jiyuan Petroleum Machinery

Ocher Machinery

DADI Petroleum Machinery

John Crane

Shengli Oilfield Highland

Shengli Oilfield Freet

Yanan Shoushan

Dongying TIEREN

Shouguang Kunlong

CNPC Equipment

Shandong Molong

Steel sucker rod

FRP sucker rod

Steel sucker rod

FRP sucker rod

Hollow sucker rod

No corrosion or effective suppression oil well