Global Sulfanilic acid Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global Sulfanilic acid Market 2019-2025

Global "Sulfanilic acid Market" report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Sulfanilic acid Market:

Nation Ford Chemical

DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LIMITED

Emco Dyestuff

Aarti Group

Hemadri Chemicals

Zhejiang CHEMSYN PHARM.Co.,Ltd.

Hebei Jianxin Chemical.

Cangzhou Lingang Yueguo Chemical

Luoyang hanyi chemical

Shijiazhuang Zhenxing Chemical Factory

Hefei Evergreen Chemical Industry

Wujiang Bolin Industry

SJZ Chenghui chemical

About Sulfanilic acid Market:

Sulfanilic acid (4-aminobenzenesulfonic acid) is an off-white crystalline solid which finds application in quantitative analysis of nitrate and nitrite ions. The solid acid exists as a zwitterion, and has an unusually high melting point.

Sulfanilic acid is an important intermediate of acid orange II,acid bright yellow 2G ,acid mordant yellow brown 4G,acid mordant dark yellow GG,direct yellow GR,reactive brilliant red K-2G and reactive purpleK-3R; it can be used in the making of auxiliary agent of dyeing and printing, such as dissolving salt B,fluorescent bleachng agent BG, BBU,anti-dust salt H; it can be used in bactericide too. Moreover, it is the intermadite of flavor, pigment, medicine and building material.

The global Sulfanilic acid market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Global Sulfanilic acid Market Report Segment by Types:

Technical gradePure grade

Global Sulfanilic acid Market Report Segmented by Application:

Dyes

Brighteners

Pesticide use

Other use

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Sulfanilic acid in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

