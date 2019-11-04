Global Sulfolane Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Sulfolane Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Sulfolane (also Tetramethylene Sulfone) is a type of man-made liquid industrial solvent with good heat stability. It is a colorless and transparent liquid, mainly used in aromatics extraction, gas desulfurization, pharmaceutical intermediates, organic chemical solvents and other fields.

The global average price of Sulfolane is in the decreasing trend, from 3742 USD/MT in 2012 to 3029 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

China is the largest consumer of Sulfolane, with a sales market share nearly 39% in 2016. USA is the second largest consumer of Sulfolane, enjoying sales market share nearly 20% in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company(US)

Sumitomo Seika Chemical(JP)

New Japan Chemical(JP)

CASIL Industries(IN)

Liaoyang Guanghua Chemical(CN)

Liaodong Fine Chemical(CN)

Jinzhou Petrochemical Corporation(CN)

Changle Haizhou Chemical(CN) Sulfolane Market by Types

Anhydrous Type

Aqueous Type Sulfolane Market by Applications

Gas Production and Oil Refining

Purifying Gas Streams

Fine chemical Field