Global Sulfosuccinate Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Sulfosuccinate Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Sulfosuccinate Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Sulfosuccinates are metal (sodium) salts of alkyl ester of sulfosuccinic acid. Sulfosuccinate surfactants possess excellent foaming, wetting, emulsifying, and solubilizing properties. Additionally, these surfactants exhibit high surface activity, biodegradability, and low critical micelle concentration. They are used in various types of cleansing formulations, household detergents & cleaners, industrial cleaners, textiles, pharmaceuticals, polymers, paints & coatings, leather, printing, and agriculture.

Surfactants may act as detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants. There are a variety of surfactants on the market. Sulfosuccinates are considered very mild, with good foaming and detergent properties. Considering the cost, companies may choose cheap anionic surfactants to replace sulfosuccinates, especially in developing countries.

Green surfactants from waste biomass and agricultural raw materials are gaining popularity as companies look to move away from petroleum feedstock. More companies are expected to use sustainable sourced materials. For instance, Clariantâs GlucoTain range of sugar-based surfactants is made from RSPO certified palm oil and coconut oils.

Personal care and home care companies are looking at alternatives to synthetic surfactants and emulsifiers because of growing pressure to use sustainable materials. Consumer demand for natural & organic products, as well as growing awareness of the environmental & health impacts of contentious chemicals are driving this change.Consumers are generally quick-change, to get or use newfangled products, better experience, better convenience and more quicker; to find and meet the needs of consumers, and exceeding expectation, better service. The world changes quickly, especially in mobile internet and consumer electronics, and now the mobile internet and consumer electronics are changing the traditional sectors, to more efficient, more cheaper and powerful.

SOLVAY

Dow

BASF

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant

KAO Corporation

EOC

Stepan

Lubrizol

Croda

Huntsman

Lion Specialty Chemicals

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Miwon

DELTA Sulfosuccinate Market by Types

Mono-ester Sulfosuccinate

Di-ester Sulfosuccinate Sulfosuccinate Market by Applications

Polymer

Coatings & Inks

Adhesives

Household Detergent

Personal Care Products